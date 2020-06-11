Star couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are gearing up for their wedding in August. However, there could be a further delay to the big day. A report in a popular Telugu entertainment portal revealed that the families are thinking of postponing the wedding because the number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad is rising at an alarming rate and they don’t want to risk the health of any of the family members. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Date Confirmed: Actor's Father Suresh Babu Reveals It's Not December But August

In his interview recently, Rana’s father Suresh Babu had announced that they have decided to go for an August wedding and the preparations have already begun. The families had initially decided to go for a December wedding, however, as the lockdown was eased, they consulted their priest who took out an auspicious day in August and everyone agreed. However, even though the restrictions have been removed in the city, the danger of being infected with the deadly virus is still there. It, in fact, has increased considering in absence of a lockdown, more asymptomatic people are roaming around carrying the virus. Also Read - Rana Daggubati on His Wedding With Miheeka Bajaj: 'I Found Strangest Time to Get Married'

While there’s no official confirmation on the postponement of the wedding, the report in telugucinema.com suggested that both Rana and Miheeka are on the same page about not risking the health and life of anyone in the family. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Repeats Her Yellow Sabyasachi Suit to Attend Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Ceremony - See Pics

A few days back, actor Nithiin also announced that he had postponed his wedding with Shalini because of the coronavirus scare. The Bheeshma actor was getting married in May but he’s now waiting for the rate of infection in Hyderabad to go down. The new wedding date has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, Rana and Miheeka recently officiated their wedding festivities by performing a Roka ceremony at the actor’s family studio. Both of them looked striking while dressed up in the best of their traditional outfits with Miheeka wearing a Jayanti Reddy-designed dupatta and a blouse with her silk saree, and Rana wearing a white traditional South Indian attire.