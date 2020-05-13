Actor Rana Daggubati broke millions of hearts as he announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj with a mushy post and captioned it, “And she said yes.” (sic) Now, it turns out that their family and friends knew about their relationship and the wedding is also being planned. Also Read - Rana Daggubati Gets Engaged to Interior Designer Miheeka Bajaj, Says 'She Said Yes'

A source close to the couple revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the Baahubali actor has virtually proposed her during the lockdown and no official engagement has taken place yet. It further added that the wedding will take place only once things return to normalcy.

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT



He was quoted as saying, “He has proposed virtually in the time of lockdown. He and Miheeka, who is an interior designer and event manager, have been in a serious relationship for a while now. No official engagement has taken place yet due to the current situation, but its official. Their family and friends have been aware of their relationship and knew they were going to get married. Obviously, with the lockdown in place wedding planning will take place only once things return to normalcy.”

Talking about how the duo managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the last few years, it said that she never visited sets of his films, and paparazzi had no idea that they were dating. It said, “She never visited him on the sets and the paparazzi didn’t have any idea that they were dating. It was all strictly under wraps,”



Their friends from the industry flooded his posts with congratulatory messages as soon as he announced the news on social media. Celebrities such as Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Rhea Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Adah Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati is best known for his role in Baahubali and Baahubali 2. He will be next seen in Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.