Actor Rana Daggubati and his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj will be tieing the knot on August 8, 2020 in a traditional ceremony. The high-profile wedding of the tinsel town will be a low-key affair due to the ongoing pandemic Coronavirus. Also Read - Favivir Drug to Treat Mild or Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Launched in Hyderabad

Wedding Venue:

The wedding will take place at Ramanaidu’s Studios and just like the roka, it will be an intimate affair with family members and close friends. Also Read - Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj to Tie Knot on August 8, Actor Confirms Wedding Date – Read Deets

Low-Key Wedding:

Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Times of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful.” Also Read - Coronavirus in Telangana Crosses 39,000-mark With 1,597 New Cases, 11 Fresh Deaths

Families to Transform Wedding Venue Into Bio-Secure Bubble:

The families are planning to transform the entire wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble to keep COVID-19 at bay. Suresh Babu shares, “Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”

The Bride’s mother, Bunty Bajaj agreed and said, “It’s a special day for all of us and we want to celebrate it the right way. Safety comes first and we will not compromise in this regard.”

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies to Take Place And Groom And Bride’s Residence:

Ahead of the wedding, there will traditional ceremonies at the bride and groom’s residence including haldi and mehendi ceremonies, mata ki chowki and pellikoduku function.

Bride’s mother Bunty confirmed the same and said, “All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don’t want our kids to miss out on anything. Only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won’t reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special.”

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT



“Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day”, she added.

Grand Wedding Party For Friends Post Pandemic:

View this post on Instagram And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 20, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT



“So many of Miheeka’s friends from Mumbai were excited about the wedding but cannot make it due to the pandemic. I’m sure she will throw one big party for them after Covid. Let’s hope that happens soon”, Bunty added.