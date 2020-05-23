South superstar Rana Daggubati and his lady love Miheeka Bajaj got officially engaged amid the lockdown on Wednesday, May 20. Now, opening about falling in love with Miheeka to proposing her to now getting engaged, he candidly talked about his relationship with Miheeka during Instagram live with actor Lakshmi Manchu. Also Read - Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Cannot See From One Eye, Reveals in This Video

Speaking about the moment he felt that she is the one, he confessed that he thought that they should make it official quickly. He added that he felt he can do this for the long term with her. He said, “For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner.” Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Look Decoded: Silk Saree With Wine Blouse And Dupatta by Jayanti Reddy Label

Speaking about how family and Miheeka reacted to the proposal he said that everyone was shocked and extremely happy. “It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone”, he added. Also Read - Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Official Engagement Pictures: Couple Make it Official in Lockdown

View this post on Instagram And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 20, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT



Revealing about the wedding, he said that the wedding will be grand or not, depends on the world’s situation. He said, “I found the strangest time to get married.”

Talking about falling in love, he confessed, “I think the other person has a lot to do with this. If you meet the right person, good things happen. You feel like going ahead. She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

He also spoke about Miheeka and what made him took the big decision. He said, “Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

View this post on Instagram @ranadaggubati ❤️✨ #miheekabajaj A post shared by Miheeka (@miheeka.bajaj) on May 20, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT



Revealing what he has been up to during the lockdown, he said, “Since we all have to stay home and there’s nothing else to do apart from watching whatever there’s on TV or OTT platforms, I thought what is it that interests me apart from films. I enjoy talking and animation. So, I made this animation talk show. It’s an existential fun show, which will be out soon on an OTT platform. I realised we can stay creative in any situation. We get used to a form of shoot and work life, but that’s not the only way. As an artiste, you can find many ways to engage yourself. The lockdown time made me think a lot, so much that I am getting married.”