It was on Tuesday that actor Rana Dggubati announced his engagement with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj and surprised everyone. The actor successfully kept his relationship under wraps all these years and when he made the announcement on social media, his friends and fans couldn't be happier. Now, a report in Mid-Day suggests that the couple is tying the knot in December this year, and as their relationship, the details of the wedding are also been kept a secret. The daily also informs that Miheeka is a friend of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her family has a close relationship with the Kapoors.

Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati’s fiancee?

Miheeka Bajaj might be a new name for many of us outsiders but she's quite popular among people in the industry. She is the daughter of popular jewellery designer Suresh Bajaj and Bunty Bajaj. Her uncle is Tolu Bajaj, a popular producer and distributor. The family is believed to be very close to the Kapoors – Anil and Boney. Miheeka counts Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as one of her close friends and she had even lived at Anil's Juhu residence for around a year when she visited Mumbai for work.

Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is a friend of Sonam Kapoor

The daily quoted a source saying, "The Bajajs have known Boney and Anil for years. Miheeka had stayed at Anil's Juhu residence for a year when she worked in Bollywood. The family had attended Sonam's wedding in 2018. Although both live in Hyderabad, Rana and Miheeka had first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai and grew close over the years. Their families are excited about the nuptials. If all goes well, the two might walk down the aisle in December."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding details

A source close to the daily informed that the couple is preparing for a winter wedding in India and has the blessings of both sides of the families and their close friends. Even in Miheeka’s father’s official statement to Hyderabad Times, it was mentioned that they are planning a December wedding but discussions are on about pulling up the date and organising it even before December. The daily inquired with Miheeka’s uncle Tolu Bajaj about the wedding and he said he has no idea. The producer-distributor was quoted saying, “The engagement has come as a surprise to us. My brother informed me about it only a few days ago. We have known the Daggubati family for years, but are not as familiar with the younger generation. I am not aware of the date.”