Actor Rana Daggubati got ‘roka-fied’ in a traditional ceremony with longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday. The couple itself informed the fans by posting a few beautiful pictures on social media. As stunning as they looked together, there was something about Miheeka’s traditional look that caught our eye. Miheeka wore her gorgeously weaved silk saree with a heavily embroidered blouse and a dupatta in the matching shade of wine. Also Read - Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Official Engagement Pictures: Couple Make it Official in Lockdown

Miheeka’s Roka look was coordinated by designer Jayanti Reddy who’s popular for using purple in her collection like no other designer. Miheeka contrasted her golden-red silk saree that had a broad border with an intricately designed wine coloured blouse. The look came out together with the addition of a dupatta in the same shade of wine. Both the blouse and the dupatta were designed by the Jayanti Reddy label and every inch of it looked fabulous. The designer herself took to Instagram to reveal the detailings and posted: Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is Sonam Kapoor's Good Friend; Here's More About The Girl

Miheeka completed her traditional look with open voluminous hair and a statement necklace. She looked absolutely lovely. Together, both Rana and Miheeka cut a striking picture that definitely put a smile on the faces of their fans.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know about Miheeka yet, she’s a popular interior designer and an event manager. Rana and Miheeka met at a party in Bollywood and kicked off immediately after that. Miheeka’s parents are popular jewellery designers and her uncle is a film producer. Miheeka is close to the Kapoors of Bollywood and her family’s bond with Anil and Boney Kapoor is quite old. Miheeka is also close to Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja who were the first people to wish her the best.

What do you think of Miheeka’s traditional Roka look?