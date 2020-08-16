Newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are head over heels in love with each other. After getting married on August 8 in a stunning wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, the two have constantly been giving some couple goals to all with their lovely pictures on social media. In Miheeka’s new post, along with sharing a new picture from the wedding, she also writes a beautiful note for her husband. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Called up Aamir Khan, Rana Daggubati And Other Stars, Claim New Reports in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

Miheeka thanks Rana for making her a better person and giving her the happiness she never even dreamt of. The caption on the post reads, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!” (sic) Also Read - Here’s The First Picture of Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Post Their Wedding

In other few posts on Instagram, Miheeka shares a few candid pictures from the wedding. One of them shows her mother Bunty Bajaj fixing her bridal look at the ceremony while another shows her posing with her father during the Mehendi ceremony.

Everything about the Rana-Miheeka wedding looked dreamy right from the decor and traditional customs to how the couple coordinated their wedding outfits for the big day. While Rana wore a traditional South Indian outfit, it was an exquisitely designed white lehenga by Anamika Khanna for Miheeka.

Several pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet. Each picture speaks volumes of love and bonding between Rana and Miheeka. We wish them the best!