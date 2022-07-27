Rashmika Mandanna lehenga pics: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna simply stunned the internet with her red avatar as she walked the ramp at a fashion show on Tuesday. The popular actor, who is known for her ‘Srivalli’ act in Allu Arjun’s pan-India blockbuster looked vivacious as she turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl at the ongoing FDCI Indian Couture Week.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna In A Sultry Red Dress Poses With Paparazzi At An Event, Wins Internet With Her Sweet Gesture- See Viral Videos

Rashmika wore a fully embellished lehenga with pockets and teamed it up with a matching strappy blouse. Both the bright colour and the floral embellishment did justice to the actor’s colourful personality. Rashmika looked lovely walking the ramp. She flaunted her cheerful smile and subtle makeup. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer's Budget Revealed - Check Detailed Report

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s glamorous pictures in red bridal lehenga here:

Rashmika has got newfound popularity after her performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor will next be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is simultaneously gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule. She also has Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay and Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan. Also Read - Tiger Shroff to Work With Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna in KJo's Romantic Action Adventure?

Various reports suggest that Rashmika will soon appear on Koffee With Karan 7 with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun. Watch this space for all the latest news about Rashmika!