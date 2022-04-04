RRR Box Office day 10 collection update: SS Rajamouli‘s RRR has done the impossible at the Box Office. The film is rapidly climbing towards unseen success at the ticket window and is now close to fetching an unbelievable Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has collected Rs 901.46 crore by the end of its 10 days at the Box Office worldwide.Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Run Riots Worldwide as It Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark - See Detailed Report

This is fantastic, especially in the post-COVID times. RRR has now beaten the lifetime collection of PK at the worldwide Box Office. The Aamir Khan starrer had reportedly collected around Rs 854 crore at the worldwide level. RRR ended its 10th day run at Rs 82.40 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 8: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Runs Strong in The Second Week, Makes Rs 13.50 Crores in The Hindi Version

Check the worldwide Box Office breakup of RRR after the 10th day:

Week 1: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2 (day 1): Rs 41.53 crore

Day 2: Rs 68.17 crore

Day 3: Rs 82.40 crore

Total: Rs 901.46 crore

#RRRMovie WW Box Office Reaches a new milestone of MAMMOTH ₹900 cr. Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 82.40 cr

Total – ₹ 901.46 cr Share alone crossed historical ₹500 cr mark in just 10 days. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 4, 2022

The film is now on its way to reaching an incredible Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film will beat the lifetime collection of Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Currently, after beating PK at the worldwide Box Office, RRR has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, surpassing the likes of 2.0, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sultan and Sanju. With the kind of thunderous response, it continues to get even in its second week, finishing up in the top third seems like a cakewalk. What do you think?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!