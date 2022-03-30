RRR Box Office Collection Update Day 4: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is thrashing the existing Box Office records one by one. The film has reached the massive figure of Rs 400 crore at the Indian Box Office in five days and surpassed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to become the third-biggest Indian film of all time. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan drama has collected Rs 412 crore by the end of Tuesday and that took the film to crawl up on the list of the biggest Indian films ever.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Unfollows SS Rajamouli On Instagram After RRR's Release, Is She Upset With Limited Screen Time In Film? Deets Inside

What else? It is soon going to beat Baahubali: The Beginning on the same list which will make it the top second film after Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve this feat. This also means that now the top three biggest Indian films belong to one director – Rajamouli – which is an absolutely never-heard phenomenon in any country.

Check the list of top five Indian movies with the biggest collection ever in the order:

Baahubali 2 – Rs 1031 crore

Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 418 crore

RRR – Rs 412 crore

2.0 – Rs 408 crore

Dangal – Rs 387.39 crore

RRR is expected to leave the collection of Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 behind on Wednesday with a stupendous growth in its numbers. The film is also running strong on the North belt now with its Hindi version already crossing Rs 100 crore, becoming the first film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan to do so. It is the third film after Prabhas' Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa to have achieved this feat in the Hindi market. RRR Hindi marks the hattrick for SS Rajamouli in the Hindi market. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!