RRR new box office record: RRR has set a new record at the Box Office which is both unbelievable and totally fantastic for any film in India. The SS Rajamouli-directorial is performing terrifically in Nizam and has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the territory alone. RRR has become the first film to have been made a century in one territory/ state. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been doing tremendously well at the Nizam Box Office and there can't be a bigger celebration for any film than seeing a whole state fetching Rs 100 crore for the team.

Confirming the same on Twitter, trade analyst Kaushik LM said, "#RRR #RRRMovie Nizam area *theatrical share* smashes the 100 CR mark 👌🔥 A film doing theatrical share of 100 CR in a single big territory/state is a Herculean task. In a major industry like Kollywood, no film has done even 90 CR (leave alone 100 CR) share in TN, till date! (sic)"



At the worldwide level, RRR is reaching close to Rs 950 crore but it is experiencing a drop in its second week. The film collected Rs 709.36 crore in the first week and got Rs 17.61 crore on the fifth day of the second week.

Check the Box Office breakup of RRR worldwide after day 12th:

Week 1: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2 (Day 1): Rs 41.53 crore

Week 2 (Day 2): Rs 68.17 crore

Week 2 (Day 3): Rs 82.40 crore

Week 2 (Day 4): Rs 20.34 crore

Week 2 (Day 5): Rs 17.61 crore

Total: Rs 939.41 crore

RRR has become the fifth highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide level, surpassing the likes of PK, Baahubali: The Beginning, Sultan and Sanju at the Box Office. The film has also made Rajamouli the only filmmaker with three films on the list of the biggest Indian films ever.

RRR, a film set in the pre-independence era has everything from giant sets, larger-than-life action scenes, colourful visuals, grand vision and emotions that appeal to the audience universally. The film is studded with beautiful performances. It is expected to do good business in its third week as well. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!