RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: SS Rajamouli's RRR has reminded the Box Office of the Baahubali days with its terrific performance at the opening weekend. Not just India, the film trending solidly in the international market as well. RRR has reportedly crossed the Rs 500 crore benchmark at the Box Office in three days which is humongous on any parameter.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer had minted Rs 223 crore on day one at the Box Office globally. The Saturday brought in extraordinary numbers with Rs 114.38 crore (approx) and now, Sunday has also added some huge numbers at the ticket window, taking the total of the three days to beyond Rs 500 crore. This turns even more fantastic if you add the pre-release earnings of the film which stood at around Rs 500 crore. This means that the SS Rajamouli-directorial is now looking at the massive total of Rs 1000 crore (approx) after the end of its opening weekend at the Box Office if we also include the pre-release total of the film as well.

Out of this Rs 500 crore (approx), around Rs 30 crore came from the Tamil Nadu Box Office while Rs 53.45 crore (approx) came from the Nizam belt. The Hindi version of the film is looking at a weekend of around Rs 73 crore (nett) which is the second-best weekend for any film in the post-pandemic times after Sooryavanshi had collected Rs 77 crore after three days.

What is even more celebratory is that RRR is the first film to have done this kind of solid business in the Nizam belt. The craze for both the heroes proved to be a big crowd-puller in that circuit and the film has created history there, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter:

#RRR makes history.. Becomes the first movie to do more than ₹ 50 Crs share for the 1st weekend in #Nizam 1st weekend share – ₹ 53.45 Crs.. pic.twitter.com/8xongn5mrm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 28, 2022

RRR is working superbly in the South circuits while The Kashmir Files‘ popularity has deterred its pace in the north belt. However, Bihar and Odisha have shown a never-seen-before craze for the SS Rajamouli film, reported Box Office India. The film is looking at a total of Rs 600-700 crore nett in India in its lifetime run. Excited? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!