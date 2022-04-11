RRR Box Office Day 17 collection update: SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to show growth at the Box Office even in its third weekend. The film has entered the Rs 1000 crore club where only three Indian movies shine bright. RRR follows the footsteps of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to register this fantastic feat at the ticket window. After 17 days at the Box Office, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer stands at Rs 1029.07 crore with its third Sunday adding Rs 25.72 crore to the worldwide collection.Also Read - RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm Within 3 Weeks - See Detailed Report

RRR is only the third Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the Box Office worldwide. This also makes SS Rajamouli the only Indian filmmaker to have got two of his films in the humongous Rs 1000 crore club, a benchmark that no other filmmaker seems to be achieving in the near future except Rajamouli himself with his next movies or RRR 2 (just manifesting!). Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on His Next Movie After RRR And It's Not RRR2 But a Film With Mahesh Babu, Read On!

Check out the 17-day Box Office breakup of RRR worldwide:

Week 1: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2: Rs 259.88 crore

Week 3 (Day 1): Rs 12.43 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.68 crore

Day 3: Rs 25.72 crore

Total: Rs 1029.07 crore

Interestingly, Aamir Khan is the only Hindi film actor in the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club. The rest on the list are those who are majorly working in the South Indian film industries – Prabhas-Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR-Ram Charan.

While RRR continues to set the Box Office on fire, the advance booking for KGF 2 promises another earth-shattering response at the ticket window. With the kind of buzz the film has even in the northern part of the country, it is only a matter of time before KGF 2 will break many records and set new ones at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!