RRR Box Office Day 18 Update: SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to have a good run at the Box Office worldwide. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer crossed the mammoth figure of Rs 1000 crore last week and it registered a decent hold on the third Monday also. The film collected Rs 10.55 crore on its third Monday and wrapped up the 18-day collection at Rs 1039.62 crore.

The day four business in week three has shown a double-digit collection. The RRR wave continues to remain solid and the trend is expected to continue until KGF 2 and Beast hit the screens worldwide. RRR has already made new records for its team including Rajamouli and the actors and it is expected to rain more numbers at the Box Office before KGF 2 goes on to storm the ticket window.

Check the 18-day worldwide Box Office breakup of RRR:

Week 1: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2: Rs 259.88 crore

Week 3 (Day 1): Rs 12.43 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.68 crore

Day 3: Rs 25.72 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.55 crore

Total: Rs 1039.62 crore



Interestingly, a few selected screens will continue to show RRR even after April 14 as per the buzz. This will add more to the moolah before the film hits a streaming platform and maintains its buzz. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter: “Even after April 14, #RRRMovie will continue to be screened in selected number of screens across India (sic).”

The bookings for KGF 2 have opened in many circuits. Telangana will see full bookings open from 6 pm today and is expected to make a fresh record in this individual territory alone. The Yash starrer has already set an advance booking record in the Hindi-speaking belt. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!