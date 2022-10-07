RRR For Oscars SS Rajamouli’s Film Joins Oscars Nominations Race, Fans Say ‘Ab Hui Na Baat’

RRR For Oscars: Even though it’s not India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, RRR could still bag a nomination at the awards. The makers have now nominated the film in as many as 14 categories to try their best at making a grand entry at the Oscars next year. The SS Rajamouli directorial has joined the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations under which foreign films can nominate themselves in various categories to bid a chance at the Oscars’ nominations.Also Read - Sorry RRR Lovers, India's Official Entry at Oscars 2023 is Gujarati Film Chhello Show by Pan Nalin

RRR JOINS OSCARS RACE IN ALL 14 CATEGORIES

The announcement for the same was made by the makers in a social media post. Apart from the Best Actor, Best Director, Best Motion Picture categories, RRR has also joined the campaign for nominations in the Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound and Best Film Editing among others.

Releasing an official statement about taking new efforts to ensure RRR gets the love at the Oscars, the makers wrote, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers."

RRR MAKERS RELEASE OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON JOINING OSCARS 2023 RACE

The makers added, “We’re grateful to each and everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide (sic).”

Ever since the news came out, the fans of the film and those who were rooting for RRR to travel to the Oscars expressed their happiness on social media. Do you finally see RRR at the Oscars now?