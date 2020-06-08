Actor Shriya Saran has officially confirmed that she is a part of SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus RRR. In his Instagram chat on Monday, Shriya, who’s currently stuck in Spain, revealed that she plays an important role in the anticipated film and her character has an emotional curve. She mentioned that she’s shooting with Ajay Devgn. Also Read - Jr NTR Requests Fans to Not Celebrate His Birthday Amid COVID-19, Says They 'Will be Thrilled' to See His RRR Look

The speculations were rife that Shriya is playing the role of a wife to Ajay's freedom fighter character. Now with the actor confirming her presence in the film, seems like the rumours were largely true. Shriya steered clear away from divulging more details about her role in the film. She said, "I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume."

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, is Rajamouli's big dream project that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with special performances by Ajay, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani. The film is based on the life of popular freedom fighters Aluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. During the launch of RRR earlier last year, the director has revealed that there are some gaps in the life stories of these two celebrated freedom fighters and nobody knows what they did in those years. The director has now tried to fill those gaps with his fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era.

While Jr NTR plays the role or Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan is seen as Alluri Sitaram Raju. The first look of Ram from the film was revealed in March on his birthday, however, Jr NTR’s first look is yet to be out. As per a statement given by producer DVV Danayya, only 25 per cent shooting of the film is left to be done.