Resul Pookutty calls RRR a gay love story: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has taken a jibe at SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR. The film shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s lifetime bonding in an action-oriented story set in the pre-independence era. Commenting on a Twitter post, Resul called RRR a ‘gay love story.’ He also alleged that Alia Bhatt, who had a brief role in the film, has been treated like a ‘prop’ in the story.Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on Bollywood vs South Debate, And Making Movie on Mahabharata

When actor-write Munish Bharadwaj called RRR ‘garbage’ in a tweet, Resul wrote ‘gay love story’ in the comments and followed it with another comment: ‘… and Alia is a prop in that film… (sic)’ Also Read - Rashtra Kavach Om Writer Says SRK Won't be Accepted in KGF: 'KGF-RRR Are Full of Illogical Action'

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

Also Read - RRR To Pushpa: Top 5 South Indian Films That You Can Binge Watch On OTT This Weekend - Watch Video

Resul Pookutty received a lot of backlash for his comments mocking the film and its storyline. Many Twitter users commented on the same post, calling Resul a homophobic and a bully. One user wrote, “Homophobic alert. He’s mocking a movie by calling it ‘gay’. @TheAcademy this whom you awarded with oscar? (sic),” another user wrote, “This is disrespectful both to the movie and the LGBTQ community (sic).”

RRR, which also features Ajay Devgan and Shriya Saran in the brief role, is the biggest film of the year. It has garnered over Rs 1200 crore at the Box Office as we write this. Resul, meanwhile, is known for designing sound for films like Enthiran, Saawariya, Ra. One, Pushpa: The Rise and Radhe Shyam among others. In 2009, he received an Oscar for his work on Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.