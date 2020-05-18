The fans of South star Jr NTR were anticipating the first look of the actor from his upcoming movie RRR when the lockdown ruined all the plans. On Monday afternoon, the filmmakers announced that they have not been able to work on the first look or the video and the fans will have to wait for some more time. The introductory still was expected to be launched on Jr NTR’s birthday – May 20. However, now, as per the announcement made from the official Twitter handle of the film, the makers are not ready to release just any still to cash-in on the buzz. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Play a James Bond-Like Spy in SS Rajamouli's Next After RRR? Read on

The two tweets that were made by the official handle of RRR Movie read, “As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.” (sic) Also Read - Mohanlal to Play a Special Role Alongside Ram Charan And Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR?

“We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! Smiling face with smiling eyesFireWater wave #RRRMovie” (sic) Also Read - RRR Motion Poster Out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Starrer Represents 'Water And Fire', Film to Release on January 8

We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! 😊🔥🌊 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

As soon as the news was announced, the fans took to Twitter to trend #RRRMovie expressing their disappointment over the makers’ decision. While some fans made angry posts, some also respected the decision and understood that it’s going to be worth the entire wait.

Deeply saddened when I saw the tweet hope our worth wait will give us a good product #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/9Qd7NOMBAK — Jayanth (@Jayanth63233031) May 18, 2020

RRR also features Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles. Earlier, on Ram’s birthday – May 27, the makers had released the first look and the introductory video of the actor’s character. While Ram plays the role of Bheem, Jr NTR will be seen as Alluri Sitharama Raju in the film. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and it’s based on Indian freedom struggle.