Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s most-anticipated film RRR is almost completed with its shoot except for two songs. The film resumed shooting on June 21 in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have completed the dubbing in two languages. Sharing the new poster, the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie shared a new poster featuring the lead actors on a bike as they enjoy the moment. Also Read - Ram Charan's Fans Walk 231 Km For 4 Days To Meet Their Beloved Actor | See Pics

The tweet read, “Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan has completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. (sic)” Also Read - RRR Shooting Resumes After Lockdown 2.0 Lifted, Ram Charan Informs Fans

Check Out The Poster Here:

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Alia Bhatt, who plays the love interest of Charan’d Alluri Sita Ramaraju, will join the sets in July to shoot for the remaining songs. The schedule will be wrapped up by mid-August. Also Read - ZEE5 Acquires Rights to Stream SS Rajamouli's RRR After Making History With FRIENDS Reunion Episode

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on October 13.