RRR movie news: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Monday created an uproar on the internet when he tweeted to call SS Rajamouli‘s RRR a ‘gay love story.’ He also alleged that Alia Bhatt was used as a ‘prop in the film.’ After receiving backlash from the fans on Twitter, Resul also got a response from the producer of RRR – Shobu Yarlagadda who wrote how there’s nothing wrong about a film being a ‘gay love story.’Also Read - RRR is a Gay Love Story, Says Oscar-Winning Sound Designer Resul Pokkuty - Twitter Calls Him Homophobic | Check Tweets

Commenting on Resul’s controversial reply on Twitter, Shobu wrote that he was highly disappointed to see a person as ‘highly accomplished’ as him making such derogatory statements against a film. His tweet read, “I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is “gay love story” a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! (sic)” Also Read - Rashtra Kavach Om Writer Says SRK Won't be Accepted in KGF: 'KGF-RRR Are Full of Illogical Action'

Resul wrote back to Shobu and said he simply intended to quote what other people have been talking about the film on social media. The popular sound designer asked everyone to end the matter and said, “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! (sic)” Also Read - RRR To Pushpa: Top 5 South Indian Films That You Can Binge Watch On OTT This Weekend - Watch Video

Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! https://t.co/TGD9oKiC18 — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 4, 2022

RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters and rebels who challenge the British army in the film. While the characters are real, the story is imagined by Rajamouli. RRR stars Alia in a brief role while the story majorly focuses on the two men creating a friendship of a lifetime. The film has collected over Rs 1200 crore at the Box Office and continues to impress the audience. RRR is the third biggest blockbuster for Rajamouli who now enjoys a 100 per cent success record at the Box Office.

Your thoughts on Resul’s comments about RRR?