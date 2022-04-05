RRR box office day 11 collection update: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is slowly inching towards a whopping Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office worldwide. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in important roles, has collected a total of Rs 921.80 crore by the end of its 11 days run at the ticket window. RRR has already become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time by beating the likes of 2.0, PK, Baahubali: The Beginning, Sultan and Sanju.Also Read - Ram Charan Wins Hearts as He Gifts 1 Tola Gold Coins to Technicians Who Worked in RRR

RRR has collected Rs 20.34 crore on its fourth day in the second week, which is a drop from its third day. This is the first time that Rajamouli's magnum opus has experienced a drop at the Box Office ever since its release after which it showed good growth during the weekdays as well.

Check the 11-day worldwide Box Office breakup of RRR:

Week 1: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2 (day 1): Rs 41.53 crore

Day 2: Rs 68.17 crore

Day 3: Rs 82.40 crore

Day 4: Rs 20.34 crore

Total: Rs 921.80 crore

RRR might just end up its lifetime run by crawling up on the list of the top three highest-grossing movies of all time. The film is expected to reach a mammoth figure of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide Box Office by the end of its third weekend which will ensue more records being broken and new records being created. RRR has got another week of a smooth run until Yash’s KGF 2, Vijay’s Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey hit the screens and attract a fresh set of audience to theatres. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!