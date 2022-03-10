RRR Remuneration: RRR is one of the biggest films of the year. The SS Rajamouli-directorial is all set to hit the screens soon and the excitement is at an all-time high. Adding more to this excitement is the latest update around the stars’ remuneration. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have reportedly been given an equal amount to act in the film while Rajamouli has received shared in the film’s profit.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Step Out For Dinner Post Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Success, Fans Ask, 'When Is The Wedding' - Watch

As per various reports floating in the media, Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of Sita in RRR, has been given a far less amount as compared to her male counterparts. The remuneration detail of the stars was revealed by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a tweet. He took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that both the male actors have received Rs 45 crore each while Alia has been given Rs 9 crore while Rajamouli has got a 30 per cent share in the profit.

#SSRajamouli – 30% share (sic)"

RRR is releasing in theatres on March 25. The film is set in the pre-Independence background and also features Ajay Devgn in a special role. Rajamouli has played around popular folklore about two freedom fighters from South India who rebelled against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The director has imagined the lives of these revolutionaries and has tried to visualise how they would have led their lives while fighting for their country. RRR is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who also wrote Baahubali for Rajamouli.

The fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are excited to see them playing the roles of Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!