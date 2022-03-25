RRR Twitter Review: The first reviews for SS Rajamouli’s RRR are here and the audience is once again blown away by the scale and the grandeur of the film. RRR has hit the screens today in India and features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Twitter is now flooded with the audience’s reviews of the film.Also Read - RRR Exceeds Baahubali in Terms of Budget; Check Total Costing, Detailed Planning of SS Rajamouli’s Latest Film

A lot of movie-goers have called this film even bigger than the Baahubali series that set the Box Office on fire and wrote Rajamouli’s name in the golden words in the history of Indian cinema. RRR also once again proves Rajamouli as the ultimate visionary who imagined the lives of the two most renowned freedom fighters and tried to make them more dramatic and cinema-worthy by combining them on-screen. Speaking about the inspiration in his films, Rajamouli once said, “My films will always have narratives that are inspired by itihaas. I am deeply influenced by the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. They somehow come out in various forms but it isn’t deliberate. I don’t think there is any emotion that isn’t written in the Mahabharata or the Ramayana.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn: RRR's Star Cast's Hefty Fees Will Definitely Shock You - Watch

Seems like the viewers resonate with Rajamouli’s inspiration behind RRR. One of the Twitter users posted, “What a Film : Intense Friendship, Action + Emotion Make it more powerful (sic).” Another user tweeted, ” Overall it was a gud watch. #RRR Didn’t expect #RamCharan to be this gud in #RRRMovie . Loved him totally.

First half picked up so gud..nd then mindblowing interval with best climax. #SSRajamouli Legend ❤️ (sic).” One user compared RRR with Baahubali 2 and wrote, “I watched the Hindi premier and OMG!!!

U all are not at all ready to witness the scale @ssrajamouli has gone to this masterpiece a 10 times better than #Bahubali2 @RRRMovie well done!! (sic).” Also Read - RRR Remuneration: Here's How Much Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli And Alia Bhatt Charged For Film

Check RRR Twitter Review here:

Massss Masss MasssPersonally didnt witnessed this level of craze for any hero before in theatre Still cant get over this entry scene of Ram Charan.#RRRreview #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/bJItj9LmAF — ᶠᵃⁿᵃᵃ (@hina_pe_fanaa) March 25, 2022

#RRR #RRRreview an enjoyable masala epic that shows why Rajamouli is the best director in the country when it comes to emotional storytelling in larger-than-life films. Stunningly conceptualized action set pieces, constant mass moments and awesome leads. Had a blast. ✨ — No Name (@bldgcontractor) March 25, 2022

Simply the Best of 2022 #RamCharan steals the show

Visuals, cinematography, everything on other level #NTR acting skills and pure domination in first half is treat to watch Must watch! #RRR Rating – 4.5/5#RRRreview pic.twitter.com/eYeC1gZl2o — SHELBY ❌ (@SHELBYx_22) March 25, 2022

#RRRreview All I have to say is Movie is beyond expectations Both CHARAN and NTR has done never seen before performances and enacted very well in their Roles.@ajaydevgn @aliaa08 did their best.All expectations of Audience @ssrajamouli has delivered morethan that in each scene — Twittes Reviews (@ReviewsTwittes) March 25, 2022

To all the ott and telegram viewers

Watch RRR on big screen great experience ❤️#RRR #RRRreview #RRRMoive — Revanth (@RevanthKLN) March 25, 2022

RRR is set for a superb day one at the Box Office and with terrific word-of-mouth coming in, seems like the business is only going to rise. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!