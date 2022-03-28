RRR vs Baahubali 2 Opening Box Office Weekend: SS Rajamouli’s RRR has collected Rs 500 crore at the Worldwide Box Office in its first weekend, making the fans go nostalgic. The fans can’t resist but notice how RRR is following the footsteps of Baahubali 2 which was Rajamouli’s previous film and the biggest Indian film so far in terms of Box Office collections.Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: Earth-Shattering Rs 500 cr For SS Rajamouli's Film Worldwide - Check Detailed Box Office Report

On Monday, the makers released an official figure from the Twitter handle of the movie and announced that the film has reached the big benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the box office on a worldwide level. Baahubali: The Conclusion also did the same when it crossed the massive number within three days of its release. The film opened at a whopping amount of Rs 223 crore worldwide on Friday and continued with its terrific performance. The maximum collections of the film have been recorded from the AP, Nizam belt where RRR has built new records at the Box Office. Also Read - RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film is Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment

Crossing 500 CR WW gross in 3 days – #Baahubali2 & now #RRR #RRRMovie@ssrajamouli following up & repeating his mighty unparalleled BO records 👌👏 pic.twitter.com/QDwHIeE7lR — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 28, 2022

Also Read - RRR Movie Twitter Review: 10 Times Better Than Baahubali 2, Says Audience About SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus

In the Nizam circuit, the film has registered a solid weekend and created history. RRR is the first film to have done this kind of tremendous business in Nizam, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

#RRR makes history.. Becomes the first movie to do more than ₹ 50 Crs share for the 1st weekend in #Nizam 1st weekend share – ₹ 53.45 Crs.. pic.twitter.com/8xongn5mrm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 28, 2022

With the kind of trend that RRR has established at the ticket window, it seems Rajamouli’s sole competition is Rajamouli himself and no Indian film seems to be coming closer to this at the worldwide level. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!