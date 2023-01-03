Salaar Craze: Prabhas And Prashanth Neel’s Film Creates Huge Frenzy, Fans Trend ‘SaalNahiSalaarHai’

Salaar Craze: The year 2023 has begun on a fantastic note with the arrival of many big movies. While the month will see many top releases including Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Thala Ajith’s Thunivu, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan among others, the fans can’t wait to see Prabhas in action again. The actor is gearing up for his next big movie titled ‘Salaar‘. Directed by KGF fam Prashant Neel, the film is a big pan-India entertainer and is expected to hit the screens in September this year.

As the new year began, many social media users expressed their excitement by celebrating Salaar on Twitter. Soon, the hashtag ‘#SaalNahiSalaarHai’ started trending on Twitter and has been trending ever since. Prabhas is one of the most loved pan-India stars in the industry and after the huge success of the KGF series starring Yash, director Prashant Neel has also found a never-before-seen fan following.

Interestingly, many fans believe that Salaar could just be another film in the KGF series and the director has kept the same information under wraps as of now. KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 featured Yash as the gangster who would rule the biggest coal mine in the ’70s and threaten the most dreaded villains in the country. In Salaar, Prabhas is seen working in the coal mines, carrying the same angry-young-man image as that of Rocky Bhai from the KGF series.

As is, the fans seem tremendously excited about the movie and we have a full year to see how the makers cash in on this excitement and build curiosity around the film. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar!