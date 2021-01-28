The makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar have welcomed Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The fans will witness Prabhas and Shruti’s romance. The Hombale Films took to social media to welcome her on board and shared a stunning picture of the actor. They wrote, “We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen.” Also Read - Will RRR - Baahubali Maker Rajamouli's Next Period Drama - Be The Biggest Release of 2021?

Prabhas also welcomed her on-board and wished Shruti on her 35th birthday. He too shared a gorgeous picture of her and wrote, “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar. (sic)”

As per the larest buzz, Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the villain in the film. Meanwhile, the film is all set to go on floors during the last week of January. On Friday, makers and actors will be ‘Muharat Puja’. The Muharat clap will be observed in Hyderabad and will be attended by the team of Salaar. The Chief Guests invited are Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N. – Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, ace filmmaker Rajamouli S.S. and actor Yash along with the other cast and crew members.

Talking about the film, Prabhas said in a statement, “I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action flick will feature Prabhas in a ‘violent character’, something which fans have not witnessed before. Reportedly, the star will be seen in an extremely ‘bulked up avatar’.