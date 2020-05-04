Telugu star Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next film titled Acharya. It’s an official remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Lucifer that also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role. While a lot is being speculated about the Telugu entertainer, the latest news is sure to make the audience feel more excited about the film. A report in Tollywood.net suggests that actor Salman Khan might just be seen with Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Also Read - Sunil Grover-Daisy Shah And Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Marry in Bulbul Marriage Hall, Courtesy Salman Khan

While there's no confirmation to the news yet, there are strong rumours about Salman featuring in the Chiranjeevi's anticipated film considering they both share a good bond.

Lucifer was a big hit at the Malayalam Box Office and added to the shining repertoire of Mohanlal. It also featured Manju Warrier in the role of Priyadarshini Ramdas. In the Telugu version of the film, the lead female character is being played by Kajal Aggarwal. Earlier, it was reported that Trisha Krishnan was approached for the role but she walked out of the project citing creative differences with the makers.

Acharya is being directed by Saaho director Sujeeth. Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to hit the screens as the big Eid release this year. However, considering the ongoing lockdown situation to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus, the shooting of the film hasn’t been yet completed and Salman is more likely to push the release date once normalcy returns to the country. The film also features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in important roles.