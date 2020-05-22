South star Samantha Akkineni was one of the guests at actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj‘s Roka ceremony. The event happened on Thursday and the pictures from the same are all over social media. Samantha, who attended the ceremony with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya, looked ethereal in a yellow suit. Like most people seen in the pictures, Samantha, too, got to dress up formally after two months because India has been living under lockdown for that long now. Also Read - Sabyasachi Jewellery Collection: These Statement Pieces Donned by Bollywood Stars Are Enough to Uplift Your Ensembles ​

Samantha took to Instagram to share two photos from the ceremony. While one was the family picture, another was a solo click and she looked absolutely lovely in both the photos. The popular star wore a yellow coloured suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A big fan of the Sabyasachi creations, Samantha decided to give another round to her intricate yellow suit and wore it at the Roka ceremony of the couple who has now begun their pre-wedding festivities.

Samantha’s yellow suit came with a delicate mint dupatta. The actor styled it quite subtly with just a tiny bindi adorning her forehead, her mangalsutra and an understated pair of earrings. She kept her makeup natural and finished the look with straight hair. Samantha looked extremely pretty.

The actor has been rocking some really striking outfits by Sabyasachi in the past. In fact, she wore this yellow suit before at an event when she appeared in front of the media for the launch of a brand. Back then in December 2018 when she wore this suit for the first time, Samantha styled it with some statement emerald-kundan jewellery. She looked fabulous.

