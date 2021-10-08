Chennai: Samantha Akkineni took to social media sharing a strong post for all those who have been questioning her separation with Naga Chaitanya. She shared author Farida’s quote which talks about how women are criticised for their decisions but men are not questioned. “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals (sic),” the quote read.Also Read - Infidelity Or Bold Roles Is The REAL Reason Behind Samantha-Naga Chitanya's Divorce?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 after four years of marriage. They had issued a joint statement and had requested fans to give them privacy. “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read. Also Read - Samantha's Father Reacts To Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya, This Is What He Has To Say

Earlier, it was reported that Samantha has also refused to take the alimony amount of Rs 200 crore saying that she doesn’t want to take even a penny from Naga Chaitanya. Also Read - Samantha Denies Rs 200 Crore Alimony From Naga Chaitanya After Separation? Deets Inside

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. However, they started dating each other in 2014 while they were shooting for Autonagar Surya. The couple tied the knot in 2017.