Andhra Pradesh: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are rumoured to be heading for a separation. Recently, when a reporter asked her to comment on the rumours on the same during her visit to Tirumala temple, she snapped at the reporter. In the video which is going viral, she can be heard saying, "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don't you have any sense)?", pointing to her head.

Recently, reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage. However, the couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage hitting the rock bottom. The controversy gained momentum after Samantha changed her name on her social media accounts. She recently removed her full name and changed it to her initials 'S'. The move was pointed out by many and led to the rumours of trouble in paradise for Samantha and Naga.

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2

During an interview with Film Companion, she refused to talk about it and said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well. Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something.”

Chaitanya and Samantha, who are fondly called Chay-Sam by fans, fell in love while shooting for Autonagar Surya (2014) and got married in 2017. It was also one of the most-talked-about weddings in the South industry.