Chennai: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation after four years of marriage. Taking to Instagram, Samantha and Chaitanya shared a joint statement where they spoke about their decade-long friendship. They further requested fans to support them during their difficult time and give them privacy as they need time to move on.

The full statement read, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support. (sic)"

Samantha-Naga’s Love Story:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and instantly clicked. However, they did not get into a relationship then and in 2014, they began dating while shooting for Autonagar Surya. In September, Samantha admitted dating Naga. In 2017, the couple tied the knot in Goa. However, their marriage only last for four years and rumours of their separation started doing the rounds. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained tight-lipped about their troubled marriage. Now, ahead of their fifth anniversary, they announced their separation.

The controversy gained momentum after Samantha changed her name on her social media accounts. She recently removed her full name and changed it to her initials ‘S’. The move was pointed out by many and led to the rumours of trouble in paradise for Samantha and Naga.