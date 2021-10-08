Chennai: Days after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce, Telugu star Samantha addressed the rumours of her affair with her designer friend Preetham Jukalkar and the rumours of ‘never wanted children’ and that she is an ‘opportunist’ and that now she has had ‘abortions’. Clearing the air on all such rumours, she took to Twitter and shared an official statement that read, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions.”Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Shares Strong Message For Those Questioning Her After Separation With Naga Chaitanya

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.” Also Read - Infidelity Or Bold Roles Is The REAL Reason Behind Samantha-Naga Chitanya's Divorce?

Also Read - Samantha's Father Reacts To Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya, This Is What He Has To Say

She also took to Instagram to share a strong post hitting back at the trolls and rumours. After Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split, several theories stating the reason for their divorce are doing rounds on the internet. Taking to Instagram stories, she simply shared the quote, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D.”

She also posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous white traditional attire with flowers placed nicely on her hair. She captioned it, “Songs of old love – sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways, and alleys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Soon after Samantha’s posts, fans called her a ‘queen’ and an ‘inspiration’. One user tweeted, “So proud of you Queen keep yourself positive so no negativity can harm you. A big wish for your new journey stay strong.”

Another wrote, “Go and Reach More Heights,You Bold Girl.”

Check Reactions:

After a painful experience, with a new hope #SamanthaRuthPrabhu is here. pic.twitter.com/TWIuvx5qZx — Aanewaliseries (@aanewaliseries) October 8, 2021

#Samantha I just want to remind you that you’re AMAZING, you are BEAUTIFUL, you are STRONG, you are ENOUGH and you are a STAR. Never forget who you are. I love you @Samanthaprabhu2 we are always stand by u❤#SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/YmyzUFoCmZ — CSK 💛 🧚‍♀ (@CraziestSoul_) October 8, 2021

This girl who’s always smiling & making others smile has no smile on her face today @Samanthaprabhu2

You are strongest remember it 💪 #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/yodb0LVhQL — Prachi_Samantha (@Prachi96773628) October 7, 2021

THALIVI 🙏🏻❤️#SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/7OKLrRXPXR — S A M A N T H A 🌍❤️ (@VidyaSamVDK) October 8, 2021



One rumour suggests that Naga Chaitanya and his family was reportedly not happy about Samantha taking up bold roles and they wanted her to quit acting, while the other theory states that Samantha’s closeness with her designer friend Preetham Jukalkar created issues between the couple and their differences grew to such an extent that apart from ending their marriage, they had no other option. Another report claims that the couple argued over the issue of having children.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation on Instagram with a statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support. (sic)”