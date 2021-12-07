Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time opened up on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. She said that while she understands fans’ disappointment, but the manner in which it was communicated should have been different. During an actors’ roundtable with Film Companion, Samantha said that she built her strength over the years. She said, “When I hear what Sanya says, I remember myself being there. It was a while ago. I remember crumbling and being sad”, she made a reference with Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Brings Christmas Early in That Gorgeous Red Saree With a Sexy Thigh-High Slit - See Pics

She further expressed that she likes to shre her life with fans and understands that she is 'inviting these people into her life' when she does so. She added that the fans will be disappointed if her opinions and actions but don't with their views. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?" adding that she did not ask for 'unconditional acceptance', ' the disapproval could have been communicated differently'.

Talking about her expectations from the coming year, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation on Instagram with a statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support. (sic)”