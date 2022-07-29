Samantha Ruth Prabhu latest news: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is respected and celebrated for being a self-made actor in the industry that houses nepotism, and discrimination and is too quick to write off the outsiders. When the popular actor announced her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she was dragged into multiple controversies related to the alimony she allegedly demanded. Now, in an interview, a producer spoke about how Samantha has worked extensively hard to buy things that are close to her heart.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Finally Responds to Samantha's Solid Compliments on Koffee With Karan 7, Check Here

In a video that is going viral on social media, producer Murali Mohan revealed that Samantha has bought back the house in which she used to live with Naga before their divorce. In a conversation for a Telugu portal, Murali mentioned that the former couple had bought an independent house after their marriage that the two had to give away after divorce. Samantha, who has been giving back-to-back successful projects, loved the house and therefore, she spent more amount to buy it back months after the separation.

The producer said Samantha worked hard, arranged funds and repurchased the house for a higher price and now, she stays there with her mother. Watch the viral video here:

An Eye Opener for #Nagachaitanya Fans From MuraliMohan Garu@Samanthaprabhu2 Bought the Same House Again After Divorce With Her Own Money by Giving extra Profit to owners they sold The House is Owned By #SamanthaRuthPrabhu Inkosari #Samantha ki free ga iccharu ante pagiliddhi pic.twitter.com/2s6wywrRCB — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 28, 2022

On Koffee With Karan 7 recently, Samantha spoke about the ridiculous rumours that went around after she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. While sitting on the ‘koffee’ couch in front of Karan Johar, she jokingly said that is expecting the IT department to knock at her door after the rumours suggested she received Rs 250 crore in alimony. She added that their separation hasn’t been amicable and there are hard feelings currently.