Samantha Ruth Prabhu Climbs 600 Steps Barefoot at Ancient Temple Amid Shakuntalam Release And Myositis Treatment – Viral Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently being treated for an autoimmune disease called myositis. As she gears up for her latest film Shakuntalam, the actor visits a popular temple in Tamil Nadu barefoot.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Climbs 600 Steps Barefoot at Ancient Temple Amid Shakuntalam Release And Myositis Treatment - Viral Pics (Photos: Twitter/ Team Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s viral pics from temple: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Tamil Nadu’s Palani Murugan temple on Monday to seek blessings ahead of the release of her film Shakuntalam. The actor, dressed in a basic white cotton suit and no makeup, climbed around 600 stairs barefoot to reach the ancient temple where she offered prayers with her team.

Several photos and videos of Samantha from her visit are now going viral on social media. In one of the photos, she is seen lighting camphor which is a part of the longtime tradition at the temple. The actor is seen with her Jaanu director C Prem Kumar in the photos who accompanied her along with a few others. Samantha is further seen wearing a mask all the time.

CHECK SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S VIRAL PICTURES FROM PALANI MURUGAN TEMPLE:

Samantha is currently on a treatment called Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) which is a monthly session. The actor revealed her myositis diagnosis last year and also shared that she is keeping it strong to stay on this long journey of healing.

At work, she has started shooting for her second OTT project – Raj and DK’s Citadel which is the Indian part of the big universe created by the Russo Brothers. The show was recently announced by its streaming partner Amazon Prime Video and Samantha stars with Varun Dhawan in the same.

Meanwhile, Shakuntalam, which is her latest release is set to hit the screens on April 14. The film was earlier scheduled for release on February 17. It also features Dev Mohan and Prakash Raj.

