Samantha Ruth Prabhu Writes Heartfelt Post: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently been diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Myositis. The actor revealed the same on her Instagram handle as she wrote a long emotional post dedicated to her fans and followers. Samantha started with expressing gratitude on the overwhelming love being poured on her Yashoda trailer. She thanked everyone for the ‘love and connection’ that has helped her during trying times. The Yashoda actor then opened up on being diagnosed with “an autoimmune condition called Myositis”. Samantha admitted that though it is difficult for her to accept the vulnerability, yet she has faith that “This too shall pass”.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Diagnosed With Myositis - Symptoms, Causes, And Treatment of Disease

The Family Man actor captioned her post as “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS.” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trains For Her Spy-Action-Drama Citadel in The US

Samantha works mainly in Tamil and Telugu films and recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Akshay Kumar.

