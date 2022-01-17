Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa: Oo Antava from Pushpa is already making the audience go crazy with its rustiness and the steamy chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. The reports are now rife that the makers gave a large sum of money to Samantha to feature in this dance number. The actor is one of the most successful faces in the film industry and rarely performs dance numbers. Oo Antava was a little out of her comfort zone and that was one of the leading reasons behind her saying yes to doing it.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Opens up About His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Decision Taken In Best Interests.. |Read on

It has already been reported that Samantha took a lot of convincing for starring in the song and it was only after a lot of back-and-forth that she finally agreed to enthral the audience with her raunchy performance in the video. Now, as reported by Subhash k Jha to IWMBUZZ, Samantha was given close to Rs 5 crore for a three-minute dance number and rightly so since it's time a female actor is given her due even it means starring in a three-minute song.

A source close to the production told Jha, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film's leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn't demand that even one step be changed."

Interestingly, Samantha is now being considered for yet another dance number in the sequel to Pushpa. However, there’s no official word on the news yet. The actor has got some fantastic projects in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and her international film titled ‘Arrangements of Love,’ along with new web projects.