Samantha Ruth Prabhu health: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a disease called myositis. The actor took to social media to talk about struggling to stay strong on many days and received massive support from her colleagues, friends, fans and well-wishers in the comment section of the post. Actor Akhil Akkineni, who's the son of South superstar Nagarjuna and half-brother of Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, also took to social media to wish her the best.

Taking to her post on Instagram, Akhil simply sent more strength Samantha's way as she continues to recuperate from her auto-immune disease. He wrote, "All the love and strength to you dear Sam (sic)," and posed a heart emoji alongside.

In her post on Instagram on Saturday, Samantha mentioned that she was diagnosed with this health condition a few weeks back but had decided to talk about it once she has recovered from it. The actor added that it is taking her more time to recover than she had expected and therefore, she thought of talking about the diagnosis with her fans. A part of Samantha's post read, " I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with (sic)."

CHECK SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S FULL POST ABOUT MYOSITIS HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Speculations were rife that Samantha was dealing with some sort of skin disease but myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that makes your muscles weak and you have a difficult time in standing or walking. The major symptom of the condition includes tripping or falling a lot and feeling tired after walking or standing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her new film titled ‘Yashoda’. The trailer of the film was received well by the audience and it’s hitting the theatres on November 11 in multiple languages. We wish Samantha a speedy recovery!