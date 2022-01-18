Samantha Ruth Prabhu upcoming movies: The last year was totally fruitful for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she garnered back-to-back appreciation for her performances on-screen. Now seems like, this year too, the actor is going to be busy with many interesting projects including a new film by YRF. Samantha’s fans are excited to see her breaking the barriers and providing the audience with more riveting dramas in the coming months.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa: The Amount Makers Paid to Have Actress Dance on Oo Antava

As per the latest buzz around her work, Samantha might have just signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in the country. While there's nothing official about the news yet, the actor's fans expressed excitement on social media after many South Indian portals reported the rumours. The actor has also reportedly been offered a huge amount for signing the deal and many announcements could just be made soon. Samantha was also rumoured to have taken a sum of Rs 5 crore for her performance in a three-minute dance number titled Oo Antava in Pushpa.

As per a report published in IWMBUZZ, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film's leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn't demand that even one step be changed."

Meanwhile, she has got many interesting projects in her pipeline including a spin-off show of Citadel, curated by The Family Man duo Raj & DK. She will also start working on her Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Telugu films – Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and her international film – Arrangements of Love.