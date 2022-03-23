Samantha unfollows Chay on Instagram: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now unfollowed her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram while the latter continues to follow her on social media. Earlier, after she announced her separation from the actor, Samantha had also deleted all their pictures from her social media accounts. However, Chay has still got all the pictures from their wedding and other stuff posted on his Instagram handle.Also Read - Pushpa 2: Disha Patani to Replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2nd Instalment’s Item Song?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to social media to announce their separation in October 2021. The couple posted a long note mentioning that they will always hold a 'special bond' and will always be grateful for their fans who showered them with a lot of love all this while. Their full note read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic)."

Samantha has faced a lot of trolling and negativity on social media ever since she announced the separation from Chay. The actor has also been vocal about how she is dealing with situations when she's targetted by mindless trolls for her personal choices in life. When a Twitter user wrote to her in a post saying, "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman! (sic)," Samantha simply replied, "God bless your soul."

The two tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017.