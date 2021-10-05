Chennai: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation with a joint statement on Instagram and left their fans shocked. Now, Samantha’s father Joseph Prabhu reacted to the divorce of his daughter and said to a news portal that his ‘mind has gone blank’ ever since he learned about the separation of his daughter and son-in-law. He added that he hoped that things would soon get better. He revealed that even though the decision shocked him, he was convinced that his daughter thought through her decision.Also Read - Samantha Denies Rs 200 Crore Alimony From Naga Chaitanya After Separation? Deets Inside

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also addressed the divorce in a tweet and said that whatever happened between the two was very 'unfortunate'. And what happens between a husband and a wife is a very personal matter. He also mentioned that Sam and Chay are dear to him and his family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam. He further added that she will always be dear to them and concluded by saying, "May God bless them with strength."



On the other hand, Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker reportedly made a post on social media hinting that Samantha was the victim of the relationship. As per the reports, his post read, "They are the ones who hide the true nature of men in their homes. They are responsible for the violence against women. The violence these days is a form of psychological harassment and criticism."

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation on Instagram with a statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support. (sic)”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and instantly clicked. However, they did not get into a relationship then and in 2014, they began dating while shooting for Autonagar Surya. In September, Samantha admitted to dating Naga Chaitanya. In 2017, the couple tied the knot in Goa. However, their marriage only last for four years and rumours of their separation started doing rounds. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained tight-lipped about their troubled marriage.