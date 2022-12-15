SS Rajamouli’s Aunt Dies Amid RRR Success Celebration, Mortal Remains Kept at His House

RRR music director MM Keeravani's mother passes away. He's the cousin of director SS Rajamouli. May she rest in peace!

SS Rajamouli's Aunt Passes Away Amid RRR Success Celebration, Mortal Remains Kept at His House

SS Rajamouli’s aunt, Bhanumathi, passed away on Tuesday from a prolonged illness. While the world is celebrating the success of the movie RRR, his family is mourning the loss of an elder member back home. Bhanumathi was RRR’s music director MM Keeravani’s mother. As reported by India Today, Rajamouli and Keeravani are cousins.

The report added that the mortal remains of Rajamouli’s aunt are being kept at his house for people to pay their last respects. Music director MM Keeravani’s father Siva Shakthi Datta was a popular lyricist and screenwriter in the Telugu film industry. His uncle is celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who is Rajamouli’s father. Keeravani and Rajamouli have teamed up on the director’s movies so far.

Meanwhile, RRR has bagged five big nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 – Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Director, and Best Song. The film has also been nominated for two leading categories at the Golden Globes 2023 – Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Visual Effects.

The announcement was made via the film’s official Twitter account on Tuesday. Reacting to the news, Ram Charan who plays the leading role alongside Jr NTR in the film, tweeted, “What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️ Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the

@goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!! 🥳 (sic)”

What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu!

Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️

Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dZuNpx2Es8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 13, 2022

RRR is also expected to bag a nomination at the Oscars 2023. Rajamouli’s campaign for the same is currently going on in the West. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!