SS Rajamouli on RRR success in West: SS Rajamouli hasn't been able to absorb all the compliments coming his way for making a grand Indian film RRR. On Monday, while speaking at the Toronto Film Festival where his film got screened, the director talked about the popularity of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan directorial. He mentioned that he never had any idea that his film would be liked so much in the West and would match the sensibilities of the audience worldwide.

SS RAJAMOULI SAYS ‘NEVER EXPECTED RRR TO BECOME SUCCESSFUL IN THE WEST’

Rajamouli, who earlier made the epic Baahubali series and impressed the audience all across the world, said the appreciation simply keeps adding up for RRR. He said, "Never ever (had) I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn't even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then a few became hundreds and hundreds became thousand and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest."

Rajamouli added that while he realises that this humongous positive chatter around the film is only growing, he's also aware of the criticism that came his way, especially from the UK. RRR is set in the pre-independence era and shows its two heroes as rebels against the British Raj in India. A section of the people, especially in the UK took offence to the film showing the Britishers as villains. Speaking about the same at the event, Rajamouli said that every film is a story and the audience has to treat it like a story, not a history lesson.

SS RAJAMOULI ADDRESSES CLAIMS OF RRR SHOWING BRITISHERS AS VILLAINS

“At the beginning of the film, you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes,” he elaborated.

The popular filmmaker added that it’s all about what’s happening in the story and the world that the characters have created together. He said once the audience understands it, other things don’t matter. “In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storyteller, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things,” he explained.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong buzz regarding RRR being one of the top Oscars nominees next year. If this happens, then it would be just the second Indian film to have received an Oscar nomination after Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (2001). Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!