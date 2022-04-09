Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu to work together: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who’s riding high on the success of RRR, recently revealed about his next with superstar Mahesh Babu. During a zoom interview with one of the tabloids, the director said he has more than two scripts in mind with his next with Mahesh.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Video With Ram Charan And Jr NTR Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Unfollow Karan Johar'

Rajamouli Promises Another Magnum Opus Post RRR!

According to the RRR director, when the release of his Jr NTR–Ram Charan starrer magnum opus got delayed due to Omicron, his father KV Vijayendra Prasad asked him to work on new ideas. Rajamouli stated, “We started dabbling with a couple of ideas, and have two pitches for Mahesh Babu now.” He further added, “Both of them are exciting and large-scale movies.” The filmmaker promised Mahesh’s fans to deliver a good script, though right now he is just in the initial stages of something big. Check out this post by Rajamouli: Also Read - Jr NTR Breaks Silence on SS Rajamouli Planning For RRR 2: 'I Said RRR Franchise...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Also Read - Video: This is How SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Celebrated RRR's Success

Rajamouli’s First Collaboration With Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli is hoping to start shooting the film by the end of 2022. The Baahubali maker has still kept the other details under the wraps. This will be the first time Rajamouli would be teaming up with Mahesh. Both Rajamouli and Mahesh have a huge fan following among the masses. Their new endeavor will surely raise expectations for a roller coaster exiting project!

Mahesh Babu – The Heartthrob, The Philanthropist!

Recently, Mahesh sparked headlines with his statement that he has no interest in a Bollywood debut. He said he was only interested to work in Telugu films. According to Mahesh, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now.” The Telugu heartthrob is also known for his philanthropy and community service initiatives. On World Health Day, the actor organized financial aid for the treatment of more than 30 children. Mahesh sponsored sponsored 30 children, who underwent heart surgeries, with the help of doctors at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, and Mahesh Babu Foundation.

For more updates watch this space!