Chennai: Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to play the lead actor opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in an upcoming movie titled Bholaa Shankar. On Tuesday, Tamannaah took to Twitter sharing the news with fans and expressed excitement for sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi. “Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar. Can’t wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!” she wrote. This is the second film for Tamannaah with Chiranjeevi, after the blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Needless to say that Tamannaah is also a great dancer and it will be an eyeful to see her shaking leg with megastar Chiranjeevi in songs of this movie.Also Read - Chiranjeevi Trends on Twitter as Fans Laud The Actor For Funding Fan's Cancer Treatment

Bholaa Shankar is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and directed by Meher Ramesh. Apart from Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh who will play Chiranjeevi’s sister. This massive action entertainer will have its muhurtham ceremony on November 11. The regular shoot of the movie will commence from the 15th of this month.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022. Are you excited for this Tamannaah Bhatia and Chiranjeevi movie?