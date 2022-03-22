The tragic death of Telugu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri has sent a shockwave through the entire country. The 26-year-old actor died in a road accident while returning from Holi celebrations.

As per the reports, the actor met with an accident in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area while she was returning home with her friend, who was driving the car after the party on Holi. Dolly’s friend, Rathod lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider. Dolly died on the spot, however, her friend survived after suffering grievous injuries.

The news of untimely and tragic demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani. She posted a heartbreaking note along with a picture with Gayathri. “How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze (sic),” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surekhavani (@artist_surekhavani)



Fans took to social media to express shock and shared condolences on her tragic demise. A friend wrote, “Missing you dolly forever,” and others dropped heartbreak emojis and commented ‘RIP’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💞Gayathri💞😎✌ (@dolly_d_cruze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💞Gayathri💞😎✌ (@dolly_d_cruze)

Gayathri’s real name was Dolly D Cruz, she was a popular youtuber and her channel is called Jalsa Rayudu. She was last seen in a web series Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe.