Chennai: Popular Telugu actor, satirist, film critic, political analyst, and Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh passed away on Saturday in Chennai hospital. He was undergoing treatment for injuries after he met with an accident a fortnight ago in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj confirmed the news on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Kathi Mahesh, he wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear the news about the demise of Kathi Mahesh. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace! Om Shanti.” Kathi Mahesh’s funeral will take place today.Also Read - Telugu Actor-Film Critic Kathi Mahesh Meets With a Road Accident, Admitted To ICU In Critical Condition

On June 26, Mahesh met with an accident when his car hit a container truck at the rear. On Saturday, he succumbed to his injuries even though his close ones believed that he will survive. Also Read - Notice to Tollywood critic for hurting religious sentiments

He was a critic of actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan. He was known for his comments and opinions on various subjects. He was a graduate from the University of Hyderabad and acted in several films and majorly campaigned for the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll. He was also an intellectual from the Dalit community and often campaigned for their rights and protection. He rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu season one, hosted by Jr NTR. He is known for films such as Edari Varsham, Minugurulu, Pesarattu, among others. In 2016, he started his career as a short filmmaker. He made his acting debut with Sampoornesh Babu’s Hrudaya Kaleyam and was last seen in Ravi Teja’s Krack. Also Read - Telugu filmcritic K Mahesh booked, questioned