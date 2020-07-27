Telugu actor Nithiin got married to his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private traditional wedding on Sunday, July 26. The wedding took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the family members and a few close friends. The actor’s wedding scheduled to take place in April this year, however, the families had to postpone it due to the pandemic situation in the country. After their Haldi ceremony that happened in February this year, Nithiin took to social media to make an official statement regarding the postponement of the wedding. Also Read - Chal Mohana Ranga First Look Out : Nithiin And Megha Akash Are All Set To Win Over Our Hearts With This Romantic Drama

On Saturday, July 25, the Mehendi ceremony of the couple took place which was attended by several prominent names from the Telugu film industry including Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The pictures from the wedding ceremony are now going viral on social media in which Nithiin and Shalini are seen looking stunning decked up in traditional South Indian outfits for the wedding. While Shalini wore a golden saree and diamond jewellery, Nithiin carried a traditional red embroidered sherwani at the wedding.

On the work front, the teaser of his upcoming film Rang De was released recently. He has been paired opposite national-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the film. The actor is also expected to star in the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurranas AndhaDhun. The film will be made under his home banner Shresth Movies. Nithiin had purchased the Telugu remake rights of the film for Rs 3.5 crore. The actor will also be working on a yet-to-be-titled film by Chandrasekhar Yeleti.