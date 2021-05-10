Hyderabad: Popular Telugu YouTube host, film journalist, and character actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 complications. Actor Nani expressed his condolences to the late actor and wrote, “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Donations To Fight Covid-19 After Receiving Hateful Messages

Producer Bandla Ganesh also paid his condolences and wrote, “Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family.”

Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼



Director Maruthi expressed his shock and tweeted, “Unbelievable and shocking. It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more. My deepest Condolences to their family. #corona show some mercy. We can’t take this any more.”

We can’t take this any more 😭 pic.twitter.com/jXIHWP7pYP — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 10, 2021



F3 director Anil Ravipudi wrote, ““It’s really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman… We miss you sir.. #RIP. My deepest Condolences and strength to the family.”

My deepest Condolences and strength to the family.



TNR rose to fame as a character actor such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, among others. He was also known for his YouTube show, Frankly With TNR.