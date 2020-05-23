Telugu actor Vanisri’s son Abhinaya Venkatesha Karthik passed away in his sleep in the wee hours of Friday, May 22. As mentioned in a report published by Times of India, he was 36-year-old and died of cardiac arrest. The news of Karthi’s death circulated like wildfire and soon several celebs from the Telugu film industry started offering condolences to Vanisri and the entire family. Also Read - World War II Veteran And Oldest Artillery Man of The Indian Army Passes Away at 103

Karthik reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during sleep and his family found him dead the next morning at his house in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. His mortal remains were then brought to Vanisri's Chennai residence. The last rites happened in the evening today, May 23.

Karthik was a doctor by profession and was practising in Ooty. He was a sports physician and had studied medicine from the Annapoorna Medical College and Hospitals in Chennai. Telugu actor Babu Mohan expressed shock over the news and said, "She (Vanisri) is like my sister. No one should go through this kind of grief in life. I pray that she gets the strength to face the grief."

Meanwhile, Vanisri made her TV debut with Telugu show Prem Nagar. She had quit acting in the 1970s to prioritise her family over the profession. She has a daughter named Anupama. Vanisri later made a comeback in films in the 1980s and started appearing in supporting roles. She is known for her performance in the role of Atha in the movie Athaky Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu that also featured Chiranjeevi.

May his soul rest in peace!